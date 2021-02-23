Full Year 2020 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our full year results today. Andrew and I will take you through the presentation, and we'll leave time at the end for any questions you may have.



Our reported results on Slide 2 show revenue down 22% to $197 million as COVID hit all sectors of the advertising industry. In an unprecedented year, it was pleasing to see the market improve in the back half. And as a result, our revenue was down 14% compared to 29% in H1. Full year EBITDA was $49 million, a drop of 35%. Reported EBIT was down 43%, with NPAT and underlying EPS down 55% and 54%, respectively.



HT&E was able to access