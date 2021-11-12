Nov 12, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call this morning. It has been a very busy time preparing for this announcement. But after successfully settling the ATO matter, divesting of our OML sake, delivering #1 ratings for the 16th consecutive time, growing revenue and winning commercial share, I'm delighted to outline to you the details of this exciting acquisition, the purchase of Grant Broadcasters by HT&E, one that we believe is truly transformative for the company. Grant Broadcasters is Australia's oldest family-run and most successful regional radio company. ARN, HT&E's Australian Radio division, is the #1 metropolitan network in the country. Thanks to this unique opportunity, both businesses will be better together,