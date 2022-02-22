Full Year 2021 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. With me is our CFO, Andrew Nye. And this morning, we will take you through our financial highlights, our investor proposition, group financials, how we are going about executing our strategy before wrapping up with the trading update and questions at the end.



It's been a very strong year for HT&E. Against the backdrop of extended lockdowns, the business achieved exceptional results, driven by a resilient radio market in which quarter 4 revenues returned to 2019 levels, group revenues rose $29 million, driving a materially higher performance of $225 million across the group. ARN's market-leading