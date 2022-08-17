Half Year 2022 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HT&E 2022 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today to Ciaran Davis, CEO. Please go ahead.



Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. I'm joined by our CFO, Andrew Nye. And this morning, we will take you through our financial highlights, our investor proposition, the group financials and operational performance before closing with the outlook and Q&A.



It's been a busy and exciting 6 months with the business delivering a very strong financial result for the half. Given the scale, speed and success of the integration program underway, these results are particularly pleasing. Revenue for the half was up 58% to $172 million. EBITDA is up 60% to $49 million, EBIT up to $38 million and NPAT up 61% to $26 million. EPS grew $0.079 per share. And consistent with