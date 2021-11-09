Alpha HPA Ltd Q&A session Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Rimas Kairaitis - Alpha HPA Ltd - MD



Thanks very much, Bree, and thanks, everybody, for taking the time for to take an update. It's much appreciated. Today, and certainly the premise for the update, is to give a sort of broader context in a very substantial project, the progress that Alpha has made in the last quarter and the opportunity to take some Q&A from the broader audience.



The first slide I'm going to talk to is this one, which is -- or the first two slides, really, place Alpha's business of aluminum purification and high-purity aluminum products in the context of the two most important and two most powerful decarbonizing technologies currently running through the market.



The first I want to talk about is e-mobility and lithium-ion battery technology. I think the broader market, and both the specialist and the generalist market understands just how important this technology thematic is, not just to decarbonization but also changing materials and commodity demand dramatically. But what often gets missed is just how critical high-purity aluminum products are to the lithium-ion