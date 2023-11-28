Alpha HPA Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter Nightingale - Alpha HPA Ltd - Director & CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Annual General Meeting of Alpha HPA Limited. It's 11:00 AM, a quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open. Firstly, Norman Seckold, Chairman of the company, send his apologies. He's unable to be here today in person due to an attack of the COVID. Norm is in attendance, I understand, by Zoom. My name is Peter Nightingale, I'm a Director and CFO of the company. And in accordance with the company's constitution, I have been elected to Chair today's meeting.



I'd also like to introduce my fellow directors, Rimas Kairaitis, the Managing Director of the company; Dr. Regan Crooks, Tony Sgro, and we have Richard Edwards, the Company Secretary, on the end of the table. Also in attendance by Zoom is Stephen Board, the company's auditor from KPMG. Today's meeting is being convened in accordance with the Corporations Act. Notice has been sent to shareholders and is taken as read.



I'll now briefly outline the voting and discussion procedures for today's meeting. All resolutions today