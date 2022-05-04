May 04, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Marc Ducler - Astral Resources NL - MD



All right. Thank you very much for the opportunity to present this afternoon. (Conference Instructions) So Astral Resources; we are a gold-focused exploration and development company.



Mandilla, that's our shining star. It's grown to 784,000 ounces. We're out there drilling it at the moment. And we absolutely expect this to grow, continue, and grow over 1 million ounces. We've also got a really interesting tenement package at Feysville. That's got 116,000 ounces at the moment, and it's only 14 kilometers from the super pit.



Our top 20 shareholders within Astral is super supportive. They believe in a tenement package. And they believe in the management team. From a cash perspective, we have $4.8 million of cash in the bank. We recently divested the Koongie Park based minerals project, and that's yielded us $6 million in cash and scrip. So we have access to over $10 million in funding. So we're very well-funded.



This current management team joined Astral in January 2020. This the same team that was involved in Egan Street Resources. At Egan