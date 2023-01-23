Astral Resources NL Investor Webinar Transcript

Jan 23, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and good afternoon to those who are joining us from the East Coast. Happy New Year, and welcome to our first Resources Rising Stars investor webinar for 2023. My name is Nicholas Read from read corporate, and it's great to be back for another year of regular updates and news from emerging and mid-tier resource stocks.



Well, it's been boring start to the new year for the gold sector, in particular. Gold in US dollars has put on over $100 since Christmas announced and it's up around 12% in the past six months, currently trading at around $1,926 an ounce.



There's also been a marked uptick in M&A activity in the junior and mid-tier gold sector, both towards the end of last year and early into 2023. It's against this backdrop that we're delighted to feature up-and-coming gold explorer and developer Astral Resources, ASX ticker, AAR, with us this morning. Astral has developed a resource inventory of 1.15 million ounces at its Mandilla and Feysville gold projects, both located on the doorstep of Australia's gold capital,