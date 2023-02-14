Feb 14, 2023 / 02:15AM GMT

Marc Ducler - Astral Resources NL - MD



Thanks very much for your time. It's a pleasure to be at the RIU Explorers Conference. This is the very first time Astral is actually telling its story, and we'll see how the clicker works for us. Okay. So our projects are in the Kalgoorlie/Kambalda region. Steve's already given us a bit of a real estate view because we actually share tenure with Steve's company in Widgie Nickel.



This area should be very familiar from a geography perspective and should be extremely well understood from a mining jurisdictional viewpoint as well. There's obviously some really good benefits of being in this area. Easy access, great serviceability.



But one of the real positives for having a project in this Kalgoorlie/Kambalda region is if you get to that 1 million-ounce mark certainly from a gold perspective, obviously, you can be almost certain that at that scale your project gets developed and it becomes commercialized.



We have two key projects in the region that we're investing our money and effort into. The first is Mandilla. It's right next to the