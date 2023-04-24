Astral Resources NL CEO Interview with MD Marc Ducler Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Kerry Stevenson - Gold Events - Founder



Welcome back to Making Money Matter ladies and gentlemen, my name is Kerry Stevenson and today it's all about making money. One of the ways we're going to do that is talking about real money, what's real money, it's gold. So I've asked Marc Ducler, he is the Managing Director of Astral Resources, ASX code is AAR Astral. I've got the Mandilla projects over in Western Australia, it's in the Kalgoorlie/Kambalda region.



Really interesting. What these guys are doing is increasing the resource, there is an announcement out today, which I'll let Marc talk about, but also, he will be presenting at the Australian Gold Conferencing, you can actually and talk to him in person.



He'll presenting at on day two, which is Wednesday, the August 30 at 2:30 in the afternoon. But in the meantime, these results that have come out I thought were too important to wait until August. So Marc, thanks for joining me today, Great to see you today.



Marc Ducler - Astral Resources - MD



Thanks, Kerry thanks for having us on.

