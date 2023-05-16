May 16, 2023 / 05:45AM GMT

Operator



Our next speaker, Marc Ducler, you may remember from his Egan Street days, did some great work there. Company got taken over. He is now beavering away in WA with Astral Resources, and let's welcome Marc to the floor.



Marc Ducler - Astral Resources NL - MD



Thanks very much, Don. Pleasure being from this audience. I think I am the 22nd speakers so far for today. So big thank you for hanging in for this long, and I'll do everything I can to stay on time.



So one year ago when we were in this room, the Astral story, I made five commitments. I went back and had a look at my notes. The first commitment was we were going to closing on 1 million ounces at Astral Resources. We actually have achieved that. So I'm going to give our business a tick for that.



The second thing was we were looking to improve our understanding of Theia, which is our main ore body. We actually drilled 18 diamond drill holes into Theia last year, and we actually averaged 97 gram-meters of gold per hole again across that entire program. So again, that's a solid tick. We're still