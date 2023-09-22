Astral Resources NL Investor Webinar Transcript

Sep 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Nicholas Read - Read Corporate - Moderator



A very good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for joining us on behalf of Astral Resources, ASX ticker AAR. It's great to have you join us for this live investor webinar. My name is Nicholas Read from Read Corporate.



And we're very pleased to have Marc Ducler, Astral's Managing Director join us this morning to talk about the scoping study for the Mandilla Gold Project that was released yesterday.



Mandilla is located in one of the best gold districts in the world, just 70 kilometers south of Kalgoorlie, and it boasts a sizable resource of 1.27 million ounces. This includes a million ounces contained in a single conceptual open pit, making it one of the few undeveloped gold deposits of scale in the area.



Yesterday, a scoping study gave investors their first real insight into the potential of Mandilla, and they clearly liked what they saw, marking the stock up some 15% to $0.082, giving it a still modest market cap of around $65 million. And as the respected resources commentator Barry FitzGerald wrote this morning in his column, the robust