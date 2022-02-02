Q2 2022 Aussie Broadband Ltd Trading Update Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Thanks very much, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We're pleased to get everyone together for this quarterly update and also, I guess, a precursor of our half update as well.



For this quarter, we saw, again, significant growth in our broadband segment, just shy of 49,000 broadband services, added another 11% on top of our base. And this was helped particularly through our wholesale segment and the white label component coming through. So our white label product only sort of got off the ground in June last year. And we've seen quite a significant growth in that line, both organically through our white label customer additions as well as the migrations that we started during the quarter. But our traditional business segments of residential and business continue