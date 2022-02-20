Half Year 2022 Aussie Broadband Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you. And thanks, everyone for joining us today for our first half results for FY '22. We've got a number of highlights that we want to sort of walk through today. But the first one I'll share with you is a new office and call center in Perth. This location just outside the CBD of Perth has allowed us to bring on, we've got nearly 90 team members there now. And this is allowing us to basically start doing a bit more follow of the sun style support and so on with the time difference, they're really helping.



So it's proven primarily our customer service team. And now we've got operations based on east coast of Australia and west coast of Australia as well as a warehousing operation there, which is a way on us to work through some of the COVID