Half Year 2023 Aussie Broadband Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Phillip Britt - Aussie Broadband Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aussie Broadband's FY '23 half year results.



My name is Phillip Britt. And with me today is our CFO, Brian Maher.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today; and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging. I'd also like to acknowledge any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander's people whose here today and acknowledge their connection to land, the sea and sky.



This morning, I'll take you through the progress of our Aussie 2.0 strategy and the key highlights, including upgrading EBITDA guidance for FY '23. As you'll see, it was another half of strong growth for Aussie, and we've continued to