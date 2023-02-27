Feb 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aussie Broadband Limited half year results.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Phillip Britt, Co-founder and Managing Director.
Please go ahead.
Phillip Britt - Aussie Broadband Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aussie Broadband's FY '23 half year results.
My name is Phillip Britt. And with me today is our CFO, Brian Maher.
I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today; and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging. I'd also like to acknowledge any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander's people whose here today and acknowledge their connection to land, the sea and sky.
This morning, I'll take you through the progress of our Aussie 2.0 strategy and the key highlights, including upgrading EBITDA guidance for FY '23. As you'll see, it was another half of strong growth for Aussie, and we've continued to
Half Year 2023 Aussie Broadband Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...