Full Year 2023 Aussie Broadband Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Aussie Broadband FY '23 Results Call. As mentioned, my name is Phillip Britt and I'm the Managing Director of Aussie Broadband. I'm looking forward to sharing with you our great progress we've made over the past year. To begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the First Australians, and for their role as the original communicators, connectors and carers of the lands and waters across Australia. We pay our respects to elders past and present. We commit to working respectfully on our ongoing cultural and spiritual connections between the traditional owners of this country and building an inclusive Australia together.



