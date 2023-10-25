Aussie Broadband Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Adrian Robert Fitzpatrick - Aussie Broadband Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, everyone. My name is Adrian Fitzpatrick, and I have the privilege of being the Chair of your company and will be your Chair for today's meeting. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Aussie Broadband. It's now 9:00 here in Victoria, the time appointed for the meeting. And as we have a quorum, I declare the meeting open.



Before proceedings begin, I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the country of the many lands we are meeting on throughout Australia today and recognize their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities. We pay our respects to the traditional custodians and elders of this nation, both past and present and the continuation of cultural, spiritual and educational practices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. I'd like to recognize in particular the land that I am standing on today, the traditional land of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.



Today's AGM has been convened in accordance