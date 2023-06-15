Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Ltd Investor Update Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Bradley McCosker - Australian Bond Exchange Holdings Limited - CEO and MD



Hello, and welcome to the Australian Bond Exchange investor update. My name is Bradley McCosker, and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Australian Bond Exchange.



Before I start today's presentation, please note the disclaimer on the screen.



Today, I'll be taking you through an overview of the Australian Bond Exchange, who we are, where our business is at currently, our achievements so far, and our short-term and immediate priorities. I'll then talk about our medium- to longer-term strategic priorities, which we're very excited about due to the opportunities they bring for the company. Finally, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions during our Q&A part of the session.



I'd like to begin by giving a brief overview of the Australian Bond Exchange, what it is, what our purpose is, and what we do to deliver on that purpose. Australian Bond Exchange is a financial technology and services company that uses its proprietary technology to provide investors with access to the global financial