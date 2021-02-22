Half Year 2021 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Tennealle O'Shannessy - Adore Beauty Group Limited - CEO



Good, morning, everyone and thank you for your time today. I'm Tennealle O'Shannessy, CEO of Adore Beauty. This morning, I have joining me on the call Kate Morris, our founder and Chief Innovation Officer, and Stephanie Carroll, our CFO. We will be taking you through Adore Beauty's results for the first half of financial year '21. We will be referencing key slides from the investor presentation that was uploaded to the ASX this morning.



I'm very pleased to present our first set of results as an ASX-listed company. We have delivered record growth and financial performance, exceeding on both our prospectus forecasts and on our December trading update. Some highlights as outlined on page 2 of the presentation include revenue of $96.2 million, 8% ahead of prospectus forecast and up 85% on entire period. This was driven by strong new customer growth and continued high customer retention.



As part of these results, we delivered multiple record trading days, including Afterpay Day in August and again on Cyber Weekend in