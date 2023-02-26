Half Year 2023 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Tamalin Morton - Adore Beauty Group Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Pamela Morton, CEO of the Door Beauty Group. Having joined last month, I'm excited to be part of a company that plays a key role in the daily lives and routines of our customers. While I haven't met most of you in person yet. Thank you for joining us this morning to discuss Adore's Beauty's results for the first half of FY '23. Here with me today is our CFO, Stephanie Carroll.



Today's call will reference slides from the investor presentation uploaded to the ASX earlier. I'll begin by providing a brief business update before handing over to Stephanie to go through the half year numbers and balance sheet. I'll then take you through how we're progressing with our strategic priorities before finishing with some comments on the Adore's