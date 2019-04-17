Q1 2019 Access Bank Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Access Bank's Quarter 1 of 2019 Results Presentation for Investors and Analysts Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc. Please go ahead, sir.
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. You are all welcome to Access Bank's first quarter 2019 earnings call as a combined entity with a new brand. Our presentation to you is very detailed and highlights all aspects of our recently enlarged business.
On the call with me today are Roosevelt Ogbonna, who is our Group Deputy CEO; Greg Jobome, Executive Director of Credit Risk Management; Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, IT and Operations; Mr. Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director of Personal Banking; Mrs. Chizoma Okoli, our Executive Director of Business Banking; Hadiza Ambursa, Executive
Apr 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
