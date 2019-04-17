Q1 2019 Access Bank Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. You are all welcome to Access Bank's first quarter 2019 earnings call as a combined entity with a new brand. Our presentation to you is very detailed and highlights all aspects of our recently enlarged business.



On the call with me today are Roosevelt Ogbonna, who is our Group Deputy CEO; Greg Jobome, Executive Director of Credit Risk Management; Ade Bajomo, Executive Director, IT and Operations; Mr. Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director of Personal Banking; Mrs. Chizoma Okoli, our Executive Director of Business Banking; Hadiza Ambursa, Executive