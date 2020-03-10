Q4 2019 Access Bank Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Kris, and a very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. You are all welcome to Access Bank's Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. We prepared a very detailed presentation, highlighting all aspects of our business, which we're going to be sharing with you right now.



On the call with me today are Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, who is our Group Deputy Managing Director; Greg Jobome, who is our Executive Director in charge of risk management; Adeolu Bajomo, in charge of IT and operations; Mr. Victor Etuokwu, who is our Executive Director on Personal Banking; Chizoma Okoli, our Executive Director of Business Banking; Hadiza Ambursa, Executive Director of Commercial Banking; and Mr. Seyi Kumapayi, who is