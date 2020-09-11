Q2 2020 Access Bank Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Access Bank Plc 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Herbert Wigwe. Please go ahead, sir.



Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Kris, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. You're all welcome to Access Bank's Half Year 2020 Earnings Call. We have prepared a detailed presentation, which highlights all aspects of our business, and we're going to be sharing that with you right now. It's posted on our website.



On the call with me today are Roosevelt Ogbonna, who's our Group Deputy Managing Director; Greg Jobome, who is our Executive Director in charge of risk management; Mr. Ade Bajomo, Executive Director in charge of IT and operations; Victor Etuokwu, who's our Executive Director in charge of Personal Banking; Chizoma Okoli, who's in charge of Business Banking; Hadiza Ambursa; Seyi Kumapayi, who's our