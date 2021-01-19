Access Bank Plc Investor Engagement Forum Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Herbert Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group Managing Director & CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me start by thanking you all for dialing into our investor presentation. The [intention] of our presentation is to share with you sufficient information with respect to how our (inaudible) has been realigned for growth particularly given the various corporate actions that have happened over the past 12 months.



It is also to provide priority to investors on what [guided] acquisition making and give you the complete picture of where the institution is headed. It should also serve to provide an update by regional group since the acquisition of Diamond Bank and a clear [resolution] that no African bank (inaudible) has embraced digital in the manner that we have.



I will