Q2 2021 Access Bank Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe - Access Bank Plc - Group MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Claudia, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. You're all welcome to Access Bank's Half Year 2021 Earnings Call. Let me start by thanking you all for dialing in to our investor call.



We have prepared a very detailed presentation, highlighting all assets of our business, which I'll be sharing with you right now. On the call with me today are Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, our Group Deputy Managing Director; Greg Jobome, our Executive Director, Internal Risk Management; Ade Bajomo, our Executive Director and General IT and Operations; Victor Etuokwu, our Executive Director and Head of Personal Banking; Chizoma Okoli, our Executive Director in charge of Business Banking; Hadiza Ambursa