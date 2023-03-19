Mar 19, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Alscher - Australian Clinical Labs Limited - Non-executive Chair



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation on Australian Clinical Labs' takeover offer for Healius Limited. On behalf of ACL, I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land from which we meet today, which, from [Melinda and I, are] the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.



We acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and the places from which our participants join us on this webinar and their connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.



My name is Michael Alscher, and I'm the Chair of Australian Clinical Labs. Before I introduce Melinda McGrath, the CEO, I'd like to make a few comments of my own.



On behalf of the Board of ACL, we're extremely excited about the opportunity we are presenting to the respective shareholders of both companies to merge Healius with Australian Clinical Labs. The value