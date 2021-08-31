Half Year 2021 Advtech Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Jean-Didier R. Oesch

ADvTECH Limited - Group Commercial Director, CFO & Executive Director

* Roy J. Douglas

ADvTECH Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. And welcome to our interim results presentation. Thank you for joining us. (Operator Instructions)



So I'm very pleased to be able to present, I think, a very solid and robust set of results during this year, particularly given the circumstances that we're operating under, the continued disruption obviously from the pandemic and the tough economic times that we are, in fact, experiencing. So it is very pleasing to have a set of results that we can share with you today. And I'm going to try to unpack what we think are some of the key drivers as the achievement behind these results.



And probably the first question that one might have is with regards to