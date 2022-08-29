Half Year 2022 Advtech Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 29, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jean-Didier R. Oesch

ADvTECH Limited - Group Commercial Director, CFO & Executive Director

* Roy J. Douglas

ADvTECH Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon. Welcome to ADvTECH interim results presentation. It's good of you to join us. Just reminding that as we're going out online, what we will do is run through the presentation. Anybody is welcome to ask questions, which we will record and then we will do our best to answer those questions at the end of the presentation.



Okay. So I think just to start off, and remind people, I'm probably sure that not many people do need reminding that we're operating in a pretty tough subdued economic environment. I think that's well recorded. GDP growth well below what we would require, sort of just around the 1.5% forecasting, sometimes revised up, sometimes revised down.