Ardiden Ltd Share Cafe Small Cap Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Rob Longley - Ardiden Ltd. - Managing Director & CEO



What we're showing here are the four main components of Ardiden, which is a really strong cash position of over $7 million in the March quarter. We've got the Pickle Lake Gold project, which is our core focus where we're actually investing all of our time and money. And it's a massive gold project; I'm going to focus on that in a few slides of this presentation.



We also have a 20% ownership of a project in Ontario and lithium [supply chain] projects. It's a joint venture with GTM who listed last November and doing amazingly well. And as part of that deal, we received 30 million shares in a company as well, separate to the joint venture and separate to the project, 20% ownership. So that has a value of about $10 million as of this morning. So they are the four components that make up Ardiden.



And what I'm going to trying to get across today is a value proposition for those that, as Tim said, there's volatility in market. Some things are overpriced and some are underpriced. And we think that Ardiden arithmetically is really