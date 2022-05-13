May 13, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
Rob Longley - Ardiden Ltd. - Managing Director & CEO
What we're showing here are the four main components of Ardiden, which is a really strong cash position of over $7 million in the March quarter. We've got the Pickle Lake Gold project, which is our core focus where we're actually investing all of our time and money. And it's a massive gold project; I'm going to focus on that in a few slides of this presentation.
We also have a 20% ownership of a project in Ontario and lithium [supply chain] projects. It's a joint venture with GTM who listed last November and doing amazingly well. And as part of that deal, we received 30 million shares in a company as well, separate to the joint venture and separate to the project, 20% ownership. So that has a value of about $10 million as of this morning. So they are the four components that make up Ardiden.
And what I'm going to trying to get across today is a value proposition for those that, as Tim said, there's volatility in market. Some things are overpriced and some are underpriced. And we think that Ardiden arithmetically is really
Ardiden Ltd Share Cafe Small Cap Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript
May 13, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
