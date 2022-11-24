Nov 24, 2022 / 03:45AM GMT

Hi and welcome to the Resources Roadhouse. I'm Wally Graham. I am at the RIU Resurgence conference in Perth where I caught up with Haydn Daxter, who's Exploration Manager of Ardiden.



Haydn welcome to the Roadhouse, it's good to see you.



Yeah, likewise Wally. Thanks very much.



No worries. Okay, so added in now --.



Alright, let's see where we are. You've been doing a lot of drilling and you're in a great position financially as far as being a junior explorer guy, let's cover all those bases.



No problem. So recently we farmed out and sold the remaining 20% of our lithium asset to Green Technology. So that's going to see us earn up to $16 million. And we still retain 13 million shares in GT1, which has a value at the moment of $14 million. So with a bit of cash, we had left in the bank we were sitting in a comfortable