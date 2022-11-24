Nov 24, 2022 / 03:45AM GMT
Wally Graham - - Analyst
Hi and welcome to the Resources Roadhouse. I'm Wally Graham. I am at the RIU Resurgence conference in Perth where I caught up with Haydn Daxter, who's Exploration Manager of Ardiden.
Haydn welcome to the Roadhouse, it's good to see you.
Haydn Daxter - Ardiden - Exploration Manager
Yeah, likewise Wally. Thanks very much.
Wally Graham - - Analyst
No worries. Okay, so added in now --.
Alright, let's see where we are. You've been doing a lot of drilling and you're in a great position financially as far as being a junior explorer guy, let's cover all those bases.
Haydn Daxter - Ardiden - Exploration Manager
No problem. So recently we farmed out and sold the remaining 20% of our lithium asset to Green Technology. So that's going to see us earn up to $16 million. And we still retain 13 million shares in GT1, which has a value at the moment of $14 million. So with a bit of cash, we had left in the bank we were sitting in a comfortable
Ardiden Ltd at Vertical Events RIU Resurgence Conference Transcript
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...