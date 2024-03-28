Sharecare Inc (SHCR) Reports Earnings: A Mixed Bag Against Analyst Expectations

Sharecare's Revenue Declines While Adjusted EBITDA Sees Slight Improvement

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue fell to $105.3 million, down 15% year-over-year and missing analyst estimates of $117.582 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $34.2 million in Q4, compared to a net loss of $24.1 million in the prior year, and was more significant than the estimated net loss of $19.2365 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a net loss per share of $0.10, which was wider than the estimated loss per share of $0.055.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Slightly improved to $3.0 million, up from $2.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Balance Sheet: Ended the year with a strong cash position of $128.2 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 28, 2024, Sharecare Inc (SHCR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The digital healthcare platform, which aims to consolidate and manage various components of health in one place, faced a challenging quarter with revenue and net loss not aligning with analyst expectations.

1773447985733201920.png

For the fourth quarter, Sharecare reported revenue of $105.3 million, a decrease of 15% compared to the same period last year. This decline was partly due to the elimination of nonperforming disputed contracts, which negatively impacted revenue by $14.2 million. The company's net loss widened to $34.2 million, up from a net loss of $24.1 million in the prior year's quarter. This included various non-cash and non-operational expenses, such as stock compensation and reorganizational costs.

Despite the revenue decline, Sharecare's adjusted EBITDA saw a slight increase to $3.0 million, up from $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. This improvement reflects the company's cost optimization and globalization efforts, which are expected to yield $30 million in annualized cost savings.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Review

For the full year, Sharecare's revenue modestly increased to $445.3 million, up 1% from the previous year. However, the net loss for the year also increased, reaching $128.5 million compared to $118.7 million in 2022. The adjusted net loss per share rose slightly to $0.10 from $0.09 the previous year.

Brent Layton, CEO of Sharecare, expressed confidence in the company's innovation capabilities and the momentum in expanding their services to new markets, such as Medicaid and Medicare. Justin Ferrero, president and chief financial officer, highlighted the company's strong financial position, with over $182 million in available cash and positive cash flow in the fourth quarter.

Sharecare is currently undergoing a strategic review process, evaluating multiple proposals for a potential sale transaction and alternative value-creation opportunities. The special committee aims to maximize shareholder value, with a decision to be communicated upon conclusion of the review process.

Operational and Financial Challenges

The company's financial performance reflects the challenges of eliminating nonperforming contracts and the associated revenue impact. The increase in net loss and net loss per share also indicates the costs associated with reorganizational changes and investments in new product innovation.

However, Sharecare's financial achievements, such as the slight increase in adjusted EBITDA and the solid balance sheet with substantial cash reserves, are important indicators of the company's resilience and potential for long-term growth in the competitive healthcare providers and services industry.

As Sharecare continues to navigate its strategic review and potential restructuring, the company's ability to innovate and optimize costs will be crucial in driving future profitability and shareholder value.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as Sharecare moves forward with its strategic initiatives and responds to the dynamic healthcare market.

For a more in-depth analysis and updates on Sharecare Inc (SHCR, Financial), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sharecare Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.