Q4 2020 AECI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Anthony Dytor - AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the AECI results presentation for 2020 results. I'd like to welcome everybody. We have over 100 people on the line. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to the results presentation, obviously, under trying circumstances. But we're going to do our best to lift the energy. And hopefully, you can feel that passion about the results.



And also welcome to our NEDS, where I also have Dr. Khotso Mokhele, he is online. Special -- our Chairman. So welcome to him. And also the Chair of Auditors also online Philisiwe Sibiya. She's also with us. And hopefully, if there's any questions, we can also some -- direct them that way. But -- and also the rest of the NEDS are also joining us this morning. So a special welcome to them. And also special welcome to my whole executive team who's going to help me with the presentation. And we've divided it into quite a few different sections as normal and for -- obviously, for them to give you feedback about 2020.



2020, a tough year. COVID-19 hit. Who would