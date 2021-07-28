Interim Q2 2021 AECI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Anthony Dytor - AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, from a frosty Gauteng. I'd like to welcome everybody to the presentation of our interim results for 2021.



Obviously, up until 30th of June, we have a presentation for you. And obviously, we're quite pleased to announce the results this morning. We'll look at the COVID update. I'll give you a sense of where we are with that. I'll also talk about the performance. And then, of course, we'll go into other business drivers, earnings analyzed, performance by segment and strategic progress, outlook and focus.



What I would like to also welcome on to this call is our non-execs and also a particular welcome to the first time for Patty O'Brien; and our [4] Chair, who is also here with us; Dr. Khotso Mokhele, who's also -- and welcome to you all. We obviously just come out of the Board meeting yesterday, where the results were verified and ratified by the Board. And of course, we have put the announcement on SENS this morning.



Also joining me that's going to help me with the presentation