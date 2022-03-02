Q4 2021 AECI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Anthony Dytor - AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the hybrid event, which is obviously virtual, but also in live. We have decided to get everybody back. Our operations are 100% back to utilize; our people are all back producing, looking at customers, looking after customers. So welcome all this morning. Thank you for making the effort to be here. Just remember all protocols relative to COVID are to be observed. There is sanitizer available; mask, if you really need; and of course, just observe the distancing. So welcome, everybody.



This is our '21 results, and I welcome you all. Obviously, lots of hard work. So we've got the accounting team here. We've got our favorite auditors here. And of course, online, I have my full Board and the Chairman is online. So if there's any questions later on, he'll be able to answer. We also have the Chair of Audit, Philisiwe. She is also online. And we have Chair of Rem and Risk and Social and Ethics. So they're all there. And I also have about 400 of AECI colleagues also have dialed in so that we --