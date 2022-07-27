Jul 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Aarti Takoordeen
AECI Ltd - Group CFO & Executive Director
* Dean J. Mulqueeny
AECI Ltd - Chemicals Executive
* Dean K. Murray
AECI Ltd - Executive Officer
* Fulvia Putero
AECI Ltd - Corporate Communications & IR Manager
* Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele
AECI Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board
* Mark Anthony Dytor
AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Steph Erasmus
Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd. - Research Analyst
=====================
Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele - AECI Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Khotso Mokhele is my name, and I'm Chairman of AECI. I know it's a bit unusual for the Chairman to open the results presentation because this is typically normally the role in the duty
Q2 2022 AECI Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...