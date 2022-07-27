Q2 2022 AECI Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele - AECI Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Khotso Mokhele is my name, and I'm Chairman of AECI. I know it's a bit unusual for the Chairman to open the results presentation because this is typically normally the role in the duty