Q4 2022 AECI Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 01, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aarti Takoordeen

AECI Ltd - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Cheryl Singh

AECI Ltd - Group Company Secretary & General Counsel

* Dean K. Murray

AECI Ltd - Executive Officer

* Dean Mulqueeny

* Mark Kathan

* Samuel T. Coetzer

AECI Ltd - Acting Group CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Steph Erasmus



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to AECI's results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2022. It is my honor to welcome you this morning to our presentation. You will see during the presentation, we have our executive team that will take you through our results for the past year. They will be made by interim CE, Mr. Sam Coetzer. I would also like to welcome our esteemed Board members who are attending the presentation, both here on location and