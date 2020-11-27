Nov 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Anthony Peter Gill - Australian Finance Group Limited - Independent Non Executive Chairman



On behalf of the Board and management of AFG, I would like to welcome you to Australian Finance Group's 2020 Annual General Meeting. As a courtesy to all shareholders and guests present, please turn off or silence mobile phones to avoid disrupting the meeting. It is past 9 a.m., we have a quorum present and I declare the meeting open.



Please ensure you have registered, and even if you are not a shareholder, have obtained a registration card. The meeting agenda will be as follows: introductions and housekeeping, my Chairman's address, then our CEO's address, the formal business and close.



In Perth, we are joined by nonexecutive Directors, Brett McKeon, Craig Carter, Melanie Kiely and Jane Muirsmith. Executive Director, Malcolm Watkins, joins us today via teleconference from Queensland.



I would also like to introduce our CEO, David Bailey; our company's Secretary, Lisa Bevan; our CFO, Ben Jenkins; and our COO, John Sanger. We also welcome [Fiona] and [Rosalind], representing Ernst &