Aug 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Finance Group Limited Investor Briefing for AFG 2021 Full Year Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. David Bailey, CEO. Please go ahead.
David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO
Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. It's very -- I'm pleased that you could join us today and talk through our FY '21 results, which would represent a record result for AFG.
If you go to Page 2 -- I'll just walk through the presentation. I won't touch on every line item in this, so we can move into questions. But the reported NPAT is up 35% to $51.3 million, which drives the final dividend of up -- being up of 57% to $0.074 per share. The underlying NPAT is up 37% as well to 49.6% (sic) [$49.6 million]. So this result is really a reflection of a -- really strong residential settlements, which were up by 28% to $43.6 billion. AFG Home Loans is a subset of that, also experienced a 10% increase in settlements to arrive at $3.45
