Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I might just walk through the presentation relatively quickly. I'm not going to -- it's quite lengthy, so I won't labor on a lot of the slides, but I will like to touch a few key points. So if I move to Page 2 of the presentation, the half results for 2022 really demonstrates a diversified business model coming to the floor and delivering growth and profitability and excellent shareholder returns. We've experienced excellent growth in our branded products, as you've seen in the numbers, which we'll talk about later, and a strong trend of an emerging increase proportion of that manufacturing going into higher-margin products. You would be aware of our acquisition of intelligence, which brings forward our opportunity to drive further margin enhancing capabilities in a new asset class.



Pleasingly, mortgage brokers are now 67% of the market in terms of the new originations. And that represents it being the dominant channel. And we believe AFG as a leading aggregator is well placed