Aug 26, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. David Bailey, CEO.



David Bailey - Australian Finance Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining the call today. I'm going solo today. As you're aware, our CFO, Ben Jenkins resigned and left us a couple of weeks ago. And we're in the process getting very close to finalizing -- hopefully finalizing an appointment of a new CFO. But in the interim, you've got the ex-CFO talking about financials, which may be a little dangerous, but we'll get started. So thank you very much.



We did preempt our results by a release to the market late last or early last week. So the FY '22, I'm going to jump straight to Page 3. The FY '22 results really just underpins the earnings diversification, which journey that we've been on has delivered the 20% growth in NPATA to $61.3 million of the reported NPAT after the Volt