Oct 13, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Australian Foundation Investment Company's Annual General Meeting. I'd now like to hand the meeting over to your first speaker for today, John Paterson, the Chairman. Please go ahead, Mr. Paterson.



John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 92nd Annual General Meeting of the Australian Foundation Investment Company. My name is John Paterson, Chairman of the company. The Company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present online.



I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we gather on today, and to pay my respects to their elders, both past and present.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, my fellow nonexecutive directors, Ross Barker, Rebecca Dee-Bradbury, Graeme Liebelt, David Peever and Catherine Walter are joining via telephone. Unfortunately, Peter Williams is in apology during -- due to a