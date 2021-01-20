Jan 20, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AFIC interim financial results briefing. (Operator Instructions) After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Mark Freeman, Managing Director for AFIC. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Robert Mark Freeman - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Well, good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mark Freeman, the CEO and Managing Director of the Australian Foundation Investment Company. Joining with me on the call today, I'll have David Grace, a portfolio manager from the investment team; Andrew Porter, our CFO; Matthew Rowe, our Company Secretary; and Geoff Driver, General Manager of Business Development.



As announced at the interim results to 31st of December 2020 this morning, we wanted to give shareholders an update on these results and the portfolio performance and positioning.



