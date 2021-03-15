Mar 15, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

John Paterson - Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning. I'm John Paterson, Chairman of Australian Foundation Investment Company. I have joining me today on the webinar, Mark Freeman, the CEO and Managing Director; David Grace, a portfolio manager from the investment team; Andrew Porter, our CFO; Matthew Rowe, our Company Secretary; and Geoff Driver, our General Manager of Business Development.



Before we start the presentation, a bit of housekeeping on the teleconference. This briefing is based on the material available on the company's website. If you are using your computer to access the presentation via the webcast, the slides will change