Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to our presentation of our 2019 results. There's a presentation deck, as I'm sure you can all see. So what we'd like to do is to go through the presentation deck page by page. It will be myself and Malcolm Tubby, who is our CFO. And then after, at the end of the deck, we will have time for questions.



So look, just to start, there's Page 1. As you can see, it's just the heading. And Page 2 is the standard disclaimers, important notice. So just to be aware of that. I won't bother