Full Year 2021 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2021

Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thanks for joining us today.



And then moving on to the main part of the presentation itself on Page 3, AFT financials at a glance. So here, we've just tried to show you the sales progress. Look, literally, the top graph showing the sales over a period of time, we've had our 23rd year of uninterrupted sales growth. So we were pleased during the global pandemic to still be able to grow our sales line from $106 million the year before to $113 million this financial year.



And on the bottom of the page, we have operating profit and profit after tax. So the operating profit, you'll note that, that was $10.7 million. And that was slightly down from last year, $11.4 million. We had a -- last year, we had some effects