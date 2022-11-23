Half Year 2023 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good. Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for attending. So look, perhaps just to work for initially the investor presentation, to flip through that, I'll just talk to the pages. So there's Page #1 is the cover page. Page #2 is just a disclaimer. So please be aware of the details of that.



Now moving on to Page 3. What this is looking at is basically our growth from -- and we have had strong growth across our local Australasian business. Just a background, we have 150-plus products across 7 key therapeutic areas and they're distributed across 6,800 pharmacies. So there's about 5,800 in Australia and about 1,000 in New Zealand. Asia, we -- another region, we have a broad range of products sold in the Asia