May 03, 2022 / 01:05AM GMT

Banjo Blake - NWR Communications - Account Executive



Welcome back to the NWR Virtual Investor Conference - Series 11. I am your host, Banjo Blake. And next up, we have Ai-Media Technologies. Ai-Media is a vertically integrated media technology company that primarily services in captioning, transcription, and translation of media in any language. Ai-Media is one of the biggest captioning providers for education, corporate, broadcast, and government sectors. The company is continuing to expand in global markets with offices currently running in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore.



I'm joined today by Co-Founder and CEO of Ai-Media, Tony Abrahams; and CFO, John Bird, who has been a part of the media project for several years. Thanks for joining me today, gents, and welcome to the conference.



Tony Abrahams - Ai-Media Technologies Limited - Co-Founder, Director & CEO



Thanks very much, thanks for having us.



Banjo Blake - NWR Communications - Account Executive



And over to you guys when you're ready.