Aug 30, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, all. And welcome to Ai-Media's FY22 full-year results webinar. From the company today, I'm joined by co-founder and CEO, Tony Abrahams; and CFO, John Bird.
(Operator Instructions) The presentation will last approximately 20 minutes with limited time at the end for questions. A copy of the presentation given today was released to ASX this morning, which investors can access.
I'll now hand over to Tony to start the presentation.
Tony Abrahams - Ai-Media Technologies Limited - Co-Founder, Director & CEO
Thanks very much. And thanks, everyone, for being here. I want to stop by paying my respects to the traditional custodians of the land on which we're all joining from. Ai-Media is a global technology company. We deliver live and recorded captioning transcription and translation. And it's been a good year.
So quick highlights. 22% increase in revenue growth and a 63% increase in gross profit, obviously, due to our improved margin, but also from an improved our product mix. That product mix is being driven by our breakout
