Tony Abrahams - Ai-Media Technologies Limited - Co-Founder, Director & CEO



Thanks, Mel. And thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'd like to begin by paying my respects to the traditional custodians of the land on which we're all joined. For JB and I, it's for the [Gadigal] people of the Eora Nation, and paying my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging.



Ai-Media is very well positioned to benefit from the fast emerging improvements in AI. We are deploying the latest AI to make quality automatic live captioning and translation translational reality with our global,