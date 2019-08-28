Aug 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Gideon Hall
Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Dorette Neethling
Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Catherine Cunningham
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Grant Morris;ClucasGray;Analyst
* Raj Sinha
HSBC, Research Division - Head of EEMEA Equity Research
* Tumi Makoah
Primaresearch (Pty) Ltd. - Healthcare Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Adcock Ingram annual results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. To let everyone know, if anyone would like a copy of the results booklet, it is available on the website at www.adcock.com.
I
Q4 2019 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...